May 06, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

In Memoriam: Mitchell Telega, 1955-2024 

Traveling medical technologist worked in all 50 states

Published May 6, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 6, 2024 at 12:55 p.m.

click to enlarge Mitchell Telega - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mitchell Telega

Mitchell Telega, also known as Mickey, was born in Hopewell, Pa., and graduated from Our Lady of Fatima School and Community College of Beaver County. He was a traveling medical technologist who worked in all 50 states, including a long assignment in Alaska. He served many years as a volunteer firefighter. In Vermont he worked at North Country Hospital until his retirement, when he returned to Pennsylvania to serve as constable of the 3rd ward of the city of Beaver Falls. He is the father of Brian and Elizabeth.

