Phyllis Larrabee

Phyllis Rachel Larrabee was born on September 30, 1938, in Newark, N.J. She was an unofficial poet laureate of central Vermont for decades. Phyllis died April 7, 2021, at Heaton Woods, Montpelier, Vt. Please join us to celebrate her works and life. Find out more at phillabee.wordpress.com.