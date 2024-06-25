In Memoriam: Robert James McKenzie, 1930-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Robert McKenzie

Robert “Bob” McKenzie of Venice, Fla., and formerly Burlington, Vt., died peacefully of natural causes on February 2, 2024, at his home with his family present.

Born on December 8, 1930, in Burlington, he was the son of the late Gerald and Mildred (Hanley) McKenzie.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth McKenzie, and all seven children: Rob (Lynda) McKenzie, Dan McKenzie, Tim (Sally) McKenzie, Ted McKenzie, Marie McKenzie, John (Michelle) McKenzie and Debbie (Matt) Beer.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on July 12, 2024, 11 a.m., at Ignite Church in Williston.