September 30, 2024 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Robert “Scot” Jameson, 1959-2024 

Ambassador of fun

Published September 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Robert "Scot" Jameson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Robert "Scot" Jameson

Robert “Scot” Jameson, 65, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Scot was one of a kind. With his big smile and even bigger heart, he could charm a room of one or 100.

We warmly invite you to join us in celebrating Scot's life on Sunday, October 6, 2024, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Mansfield Barn, 3 Irish Farm Rd., Jericho, VT.

Together, we’ll share cherished memories, stories and the special moments that made Scot so dear to us all. Your presence would mean so much as we remember and honor his remarkable life.

