In Memoriam: Sylvia Heininger Holden, 1929-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sylvia Holden

"She is such a windmill / If she would only stand still" (song lyrics by Loryn B. Deane, Mario Albanese and Ciro Pereira).

Well that was our beautiful Sylvia Heininger Holden, stilled only by her death on June 5. We miss her so. Come to her memorial service on Saturday, September 21, 10:30 a.m., at the Unitarian Meeting House at the top of Church Street in Burlington, Vt. All are welcome. Sylvia's obituary in Seven Days is online here: bit.ly/3W80BSn. Then, "she'll spread her wings / And be gone again / Leaving you an ache in your heart / And an awful yearn…"