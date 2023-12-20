In Memoriam: Stephen Andrew Ham-Ellis, 1987-2013 

Seven Days needs your support!
December 20, 2023
Life Lines
» In Memoriam
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.
In Memoriam
Stephen Andrew Ham-Ellis
June 10, 1987-December 27, 2013
We think of our beautiful son, brother and uncle every day with love. We miss you.
The Family
