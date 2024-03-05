Obituary: Alan Giguere, 1953-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Alan Giguere

Alan Giguere, 70, longtime resident of Burlington, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Sunday February 18, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite House.



Alan was born on May 4, 1953, in Burlington, the youngest child of Harry R. Gigure and Jane (Larmie) Gigure. He grew up on Kirby Road in South Burlington and enjoyed his school years, graduating from South Burlington High School in the Class of 1971. Alan played football throughout high school and was a member of the 1970 State Championship team.

After high school, Alan worked various jobs — which he often recalled with humor — such as selling vacuums door-to-door and appliances at Sears. In August 1974, Alan enlisted in the army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He truly made the most of his service abroad, traveling around the area and sharing many happy memories over the years. He was honorably discharged in 1976 and returned home, where he enrolled at Champlain College and graduated in 1978. He continued his education at Bentley College (now University) in Waltham, Mass., graduating with a BS in accounting in 1980.

In 1979 Alan married Julie (Bessette), and they began their 45-year adventure. Best friends and partners, Alan and Julie built a happy life together with their two children, Shelby and Darren. Through all the trials and tribulations life can throw at you, Alan and Julie’s bond stayed strong and true until the very end. Their many adventures included traveling the world, usually aboard a cruise ship, and, recently, spending summers boating on Lake Champlain. Alan was committed to his family and had a zest for life. Skiing, golfing, playing tennis, and winter vacation road trips to Florida were all made possible by Alan’s can-do attitude, and we will be forever grateful to him for our wonderful lives.

Alan had a single-minded drive to succeed and a true passion for his construction business. He was a master builder, and there was nothing he could not do. He loved everything about his work and was always the boss on the job, commanding much respect. Alan worked hard and took tremendous pride in his extensive knowledge and experience and passed his techniques on to those who worked for him, including his son, Darren, whom he was extremely pleased to have working with him. Alan enjoyed much success and pride from his work throughout his long career and never once considered stopping, even throughout the four years of his illness.

Alan will be dearly missed, and our lives will never be the same without him.

Left to cherish his memory are Alan’s loving wife, Julie; his daughter, Shelby Jors, and son-in-law, Charlie; his son, Darren, and daughter-in-law, Kristy; his three grandchildren, Brolin, Josie and Bran Jors; and his in-laws, Suellen Bessette, Brad and Shelley Bessette, Tim Bessette, Jay Bessette and Jon Bessette.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Honey Saucier and Stacey Thibodeau.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Linda Pelletier and Kathy Scribner; his brother, Danny Giguere; his mother- and father-in-law, Bob and Helen Bessette; and brother-in-law Bobby Bessette.

A celebration of Alan’s life will be held on March 8, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the atrium at the Doubletree Hotel (former Sheraton), 870 Williston Rd., So Burlington.