Obituary: Allen Banbury, 1937-2024 

Allen Banbury

Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and dear friend, Allen left the world a better place for his 86.5 years here. Always curious about people and the world around him, he made friends everywhere he went, sharing wonderful stories and wide-ranging conversations. From the age of 18, he shared his life with his wife, Lorilla. They loved to adventure: first in tents and backpacks and later on cross-country car trips from Pennsylvania to California with daughters Michelle and Lory in tow, visiting countless national parks along the way. After decades spent skiing, backpacking, white-water rafting the Colorado River and canoeing the entire Winooski River, in their retirement Allen and Lorilla graduated to a 30-foot fifth-wheel trailer, living in it while they converted a barn into a home.

Allen’s fascination with the natural world fueled his love of geology and the natural sciences. His passion for learning led to a lifetime teaching mathematics, 30 years in Philadelphia public schools and 20 years as a volunteer with Twinfield students in Vermont. Along the way, he earned degrees from the University of Hawaii and the University of Pennsylvania and also served in the Vietnam War while in the naval reserve.

He was musically gifted, played multiple instruments and lent his beautiful tenor voice to a hospice choir he helped found. He was committed to his community and volunteered with the Marshfield Conservation Commission, Friends of the Winooski River, the Plainfield Co-op and the Marshfield Food Pantry, among others.



Always generous, Allen and Lorilla opened the home they shared to family and friends numerous times, providing a safe and supportive “bonus family” in times of transition.

Allen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorilla; his daughter Michelle Kearney and her husband, Padraig; his daughter Lorraine Banbury and her partner, Shaun Flaskamper; his son, outlaw Bradley Materick, and his wife, Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Saoirse and Will Kearney; his sister, Carol Darwin; and many treasured nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Banbury, and his parents, Elmer and Miriam Banbury.

There will be a community celebration of life this summer; contact Lory for details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (cvhhh.org). Condolences can be left at holcomb-desgroseilliers.com.