Obituary: Amy Beattie, 1962-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Amy Beattie

Amy Beattie, a dedicated educator and pioneer in online learning, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024, after a 12-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her remarkable career spanned four decades, leaving an indelible mark on the institutions, students and people she served.

Born in Granville, N.Y., in 1962 to Alberta “Corky” and Andrew Labas, Amy graduated as the salutatorian from Granville High School in 1980. She pursued her passion for education at the University of Vermont, earning a bachelor of arts in English in 1984, followed by an MBA in 1988. Amy then pursued additional coursework in education from 1991 to 1995.

Amy's passion for teaching ignited early in her career at Saint Michael's College, where she served as a computer support specialist from 1988 to 1991. Her expertise and dedication soon expanded to include roles within the Vermont State Colleges System and Champlain College, where she taught courses in management and marketing for more than 35 years, enriching the minds of countless students.

Her commitment to education extended beyond the classroom, and she influenced the development of online learning programs as the coordinator of online learning for the Vermont State Colleges System from 2007 until her passing.

Amy's tenure in higher education was marked not only by her academic contributions but also by her unwavering support for students and colleagues. Known for her kindness, intellect and innovative spirit, Amy leaves behind a legacy that resonates through generations of instructors and learners.

In addition to her work in academia, Amy was a distribution assistant with the American Red Cross of Northern New England, where she spent more than 42 years assisting and providing services to residents in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Amy was devoted to spending time with family and friends, enjoying nature and literature, passions she instilled in her personal and professional life. She became active on X as @CatFoodBreath, where she engaged with over 71,000 followers, raising tens of thousands of dollars and increasing awareness for the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s animal rescue program.

Amy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Stephen Beattie; brother-in-law, Jim Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Susan Fitzgerald; niece, Alycia Holowchak; nephew, Corey Fitzgerald; and many cousins. She will be deeply missed by her loving friends, colleagues and students who had the privilege of knowing her.

Several memorial events will be held in Vermont and New York throughout 2024 to celebrate Amy’s life and accomplishments. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, the American Red Cross of Northern New England or the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Amy’s contributions to education and her community will forever be remembered and cherished.

Rest in peace, Amy Beattie. Your legacy of love, learning and service will continue to inspire us all.