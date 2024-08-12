 Obituary: Amy Miller, 1981-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 12, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Amy Miller, 1981-2024 

Theatrical spirit will be remembered for her razor-sharp wit and lightning-fast sense of humor

Published August 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 12, 2024 at 11:44 a.m.

click to enlarge Amy Miller - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Amy Miller

Amy Kathleen Miller, born on May 22, 1981, was the third child of Albert Miller and Colleen Miller Hale. She is survived by her mother, Colleen, and stepfather, David Hale; her brother, Jeffrey, his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Charlotte Miller; and her brother, Peter, and his daughter, Maddalena Miller.

Growing up as the youngest of three, Amy honed a unique, razor-sharp wit and a lightning-fast sense of humor. In a family of fast talkers, she learned that she needed to have something to say, had to get it out quickly, and, most importantly, it had to be funny.

These skills led her to the theater while she was at Burlington High School, where she thrived in the limelight and never shied away from center stage. She went on to attend Marymount Manhattan and completed her studies in writing for film and television at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Later, she lived in Philadelphia, where she managed various restaurants, and in Chicago, where she practiced stand-up comedy. Those who knew her will remember laughing in her presence, laughing at the world around us and our human lives within it.

It could have been her love for the rush that other people’s laughter brought her that led Amy down what sadly proved to be an irretrievable path of addiction. She met her husband, Dale Austin, in recovery, and cared for him as he passed away from cancer. Dale and Amy’s lives will be celebrated in Burlington, Vt., in August 2024.

If you knew her, you remember laughing. You remember her laughter, punctuated by that smile, relishing what she could make happen in other people just by using words. You also remember your own laughter, sounds of utter joy coming from deep inside you, far beyond your control, but not beyond hers.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation