Obituary: Andrew “Drew” Lalumiere, 1989-2024 

Andrew "Drew" Lalumiere

Our beloved champion, son, brother, cousin, nephew, friend and all around amazing human Drew Lalumiere was taken from us too soon, on May 9, 2024. Though we are heartbroken at his departure, we are all the better for having known and loved him, and he will live forever in our hearts and memories.

Drew was born 35 years ago on the banks of Otter Creek in Ferrisburgh, a fitting place for a boy who loved the natural world and all it had to offer. Taught to fish and hunt by a family that cherished those traditions, he took to the water like a fish himself, and his lifelong love of hunting and angling began. He would go on to fish and hunt all over the world, chasing his passion even on family vacations.

After college, Drew was drawn to the world of agriculture, where he proved, as he always did, that he would succeed at anything he set his mind to. He cultivated the earth and honed his skills and soon produced some of the finest hay Vermont had to offer. He took immense pride in his work — in any job he did, really — and it showed, from bending hoops for his sister's raised beds to nearly single-handedly building a pole barn big enough for his kicker wagons. He could fix anything, build anything, mend anything and tend anything. He was as strong as a bull and as gentle as a soft rain and was that way with every person, animal and blade of grass in his life.

Drew is survived by his longtime love and partner, Caitlin; sweet cat, Millet; mother, Deb; and sister, Andrea. He is predeceased by his father, Tony, and beloved beagle, Maggie. There isn’t enough ink or room to print the full list of the people who loved Drew and feel his loss. We are so very grateful for the outpouring of support our family has received during this time.

Besides his family and friends, there was nothing that Drew loved more than to cast a line or sight a buck, and so we ask that when next you bait a hook or check your windage, smile to yourself and know that this is the time when you are truly closest to our friend, brother, son.

A celebration of life open to all friends, family and loved ones will be held on June 1, 2024, 3 p.m., with a game supper to follow, at our home on Otter Creek. Donations in memory of Drew can be made to the Lake Champlain Walleye Association or Green Mountain Conservation Camp Scholarship Fund.