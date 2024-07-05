Obituary: Andrew Peter Corologos, 1939-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Andrew Corologos

Andrew Peter Corologos, 85, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Urai, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., on July 1, 2024.

Andrew was born in Barre, Vt., the son of Peter and Teresa Corologos. He married Urai Disjarern on Jan 4, 2007. Andrew attended school in Barre, Vt., and New York City, and he received a certificate in accounting from Champlain College in 1987. Andrew enjoyed careers in hotel administration and tax accounting.

Andrew was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. His last duty assignment was the security platoon, U.S. Garrison, Third U.S. Army.

In his younger years, Andy enjoyed singing in public and ballroom dancing.

Andy received the 2017 Spirit Award for his 30 years of devoted volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House. He also loved watching the stock market, the New York Yankees and the movie Pretty Woman.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Urai; his brothers, James Corologos and Paul Corologos; his sister, Paula Riggie; his daughter, Megan Corologos; and many of his nieces and nephews.

It was Andy's wish to not have visiting hours. The family wishes to thank the University of Vermont Department of Oncology and Neurology, the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice team and the McClure Miller Respite House for their kindness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446 or the Ronald McDonald House charities, 16 South Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.