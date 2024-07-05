 Obituary: Andrew Peter Corologos, 1939-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Andrew Peter Corologos, 1939-2024 

Former veteran received the 2017 Spirit Award for his volunteer work at the Ronald McDonald House

Published July 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2024 at 1:47 p.m.

click to enlarge Andrew Corologos - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Andrew Corologos

Andrew Peter Corologos, 85, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Urai, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., on July 1, 2024.

Andrew was born in Barre, Vt., the son of Peter and Teresa Corologos. He married Urai Disjarern on Jan 4, 2007. Andrew attended school in Barre, Vt., and New York City, and he received a certificate in accounting from Champlain College in 1987. Andrew enjoyed careers in hotel administration and tax accounting.

Andrew was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. His last duty assignment was the security platoon, U.S. Garrison, Third U.S. Army.

In his younger years, Andy enjoyed singing in public and ballroom dancing.

Andy received the 2017 Spirit Award for his 30 years of devoted volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House. He also loved watching the stock market, the New York Yankees and the movie Pretty Woman.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Urai; his brothers, James Corologos and Paul Corologos; his sister, Paula Riggie; his daughter, Megan Corologos; and many of his nieces and nephews.

It was Andy's wish to not have visiting hours. The family wishes to thank the University of Vermont Department of Oncology and Neurology, the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice team and the McClure Miller Respite House for their kindness and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446 or the Ronald McDonald House charities, 16 South Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation