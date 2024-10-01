Obituary: Ann M. Rock, 1954-2024 

Courtesy

Ann M Rock

Ann Marian Rock left this life peacefully on September 18, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Though small in stature, Ann was larger than life, and this tiny lady will leave a gigantic void in all of our lives.

Ann was born in Burlington, Vt., on July 23, 1954. She was the youngest child of Kenneth and Ermilda (Mistrangelo) Rock, who instilled in her an incredible work ethic, strong Catholic faith and a deep love of family. These values were the pillars of Ann’s life. She spent a wonderful childhood on Henry Street surrounded by a close-knit community, including her second family and longtime neighbors, the Remicks. In Hilah Remick Clarke, Ann had a best friend and constant partner in crime. They were together even to the end. Ann attended Mater Christi School and graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1972. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history and education from the University of Vermont in 1976.

Ann believed deeply in the words of Robert F. Kennedy, that “the purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” Heeding that call of service, Ann joined VISTA following her graduation from UVM. She left Vermont to begin a 45-year residence in New Jersey, first teaching history at Universal High School and Bound Brook Adult High School. She also taught in the Somerset County Jail, helping many inmates earn their GEDs. Ann earned a master’s degree in counseling from Rutgers University, became a school counselor for young people with special needs at Central Valley Middle School and later finished her career at Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School. Ann was an outspoken member of the NJ Educational Association, where she fought tirelessly for the rights of children, teachers and other working people. Anyone who knew Ann in her career knew that she was a small woman with a big voice. During her sojourn in Jersey, Ann made many dear friends, especially Pat and Robert Albers. She met and fell in love with Paul Dyer, with whom she spent 10 happy years. She was an active member of the community in her adopted hometown of Somerville.

Throughout her life, Ann spent summers in Vermont and was the devoted caretaker of her parents in their later years. She was always accompanied by her faithful canine companions, Dusty and Camille. She was the family historian, event photographer and chief storyteller. Ann was the life of any party. She knew how to get the best seat at a concert, the best spot on a parade route, and the best viewing spot for a clear view of any fireworks show or Christmas tree lighting. She had an uncanny knack for showing up on the Jumbotron at sporting events!

Following her retirement, Ann moved back to her beloved Vermont full time. She once again settled into the family home and spent her time pursuing the activities she loved, including filling in as a long-term substitute counselor at Mater Christi School, puttering in her garden and volunteering at her nephew’s Pitchfork Farm. She was a regular at Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern wing and trivia nights, spent hours attending the activities of her grandnieces and -nephews, and took a yearly February cruise with her fellow “cruise queens.” She was able to see her beloved Celtics win one more championship, and she never gave up hoping for “just one more” for the Yankees, Giants and Canadiens — perhaps now she is working a little “divine intervention” on their behalf! She was the institutional memory of Henry Street, having quickly become fast friends with all of her new neighbors. She loved a good block party, sitting on her porch visiting with whoever was walking by and watching a new generation of children enjoying the green space next to her house.

Though cancer caught her by surprise, Ann fought it bravely every step of the way. She was so grateful for the excellent care she received throughout her illness from the staff at the UVM Medical Center, especially Drs. Ades and Borrazzo and the many physicians and nurses of the UVM Oncology Department.

Ann is survived by her sister, Kathryn Mary, and her husband, Richard Trudell, of South Carolina; her brother John and his wife, Jean Rock, of South Burlington, Vt.; and her brother Robert and his wife, Marie Rock, of Colchester, Vt. “Aunt Annie” is deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Amy (Rock) and Duncan Wardwell, Jennifer (Rock) and Scott Hempey, Jonathan and Julie Rock, Robert and Andrea Rock, and Sean Rock. Ann was “GA” to her six great-nieces and -nephews, Quinn and Alexander Wardwell, Owen and Olivia Rock, and Sebastian and Breccan Hempey.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Ermilda, as well as her partner, Paul Dyer.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday November 2, 2024, 10 a.m., at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart at Mater Christi School, with a celebration of life to follow. All of Ann’s many friends and relatives are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory can be made to the Intervale Center Farmer Recovery Fund, Mater Christi School’s Scholarship Fund or the V Foundation for Cancer Research.