Obituary: Arthur C. Barnier Jr., 1953-2024 

Arthur Barnier, Jr.

Arthur “Art” C. Barnier Jr., 70, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 5 to 8 p.m., at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral. Interment will follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403.

The full obituary can be found at elmwoodmeunier.net.