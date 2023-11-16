Obituary: Ashley Pilla, 1987-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ashley Pilla

Ashley Lynne Pilla left this world unexpectedly on October 25, 2023, in Queens, N.Y. She was born on July 21, 1987, in Burlington, Vt. She was an energetic child with a love for drawing, painting and the outdoors; she was extremely talented in competitive sports, including skiing and soccer. After living out her early years in Shelburne and Charlotte, she moved to New York City to pursue her dreams and make her mark on the world.



Ashley was a gifted artist, and her creativity thrived in Astoria and Brooklyn, where she lived. She developed a deep passion for entrepreneurship and restoring antique furniture and was even featured on an episode of “Flea Market Flip.” She also worked as a bartender for many years, forging long-lasting relationships and creating unforgettable memories. While pursuing her degree in interior design, she flexed her seemingly natural ability to envision an inviting yet innovative space. Everyone who knew Ashley described her as a spitfire with a big heart. She had a passion for helping animals in need, having rescued three cats and caring for them devotedly.





click to enlarge Courtesy

Ashley Pilla