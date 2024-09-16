 Obituary: Atticus Jacob Finch, 2005-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 16, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Atticus Jacob Finch, 2005-2024 

Lover of the outdoors was known for his radiant happiness and infectious sense of humor

Published September 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 16, 2024 at 9:05 a.m.

click to enlarge Atticus Finch - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Atticus Finch

Atticus Jacob Finch, 19, of Burlington, Vt., passed away on September 11, 2024.

Born in Burlington on June 12, 2005, to Shari and the late Ron Finch, Atticus was known for his radiant happiness and an infectious sense of humor that uplifted everyone around him.

A lover of the outdoors, Atticus loved swimming in Lake Champlain and hiking and climbing trees with his daddy. He was passionate about music and enjoyed countless hours watching videos on YouTube. He also had a special affection for his cat, Oliver.

Atticus is survived by his loving mother, Shari; stepfather, Jody Mesick; siblings, Garrett, Brittany, Kaitlin, Summer and Talulla; his grandparents Lynn and James Martell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves his favorite teacher and best friend, Jordan Casserino. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Finch.

Atticus’s legacy of laughter and the joy he brought to his family and friends will forever be remembered and cherished.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

