Obituary: Augustus Joseph DeGuise Jr., 1948-2024 

Augustus DeGuise Jr.

Augustus “Gus” J. DeGuise Jr., 75, left this world quietly on Friday, August 9, 2024, at his home in Colchester, Vt., after a brief battle with cancer.

Gus was born on September 11, 1948, the son of Augustus J. Sr. and Hilda M. (Brissette) DeGuise of Burlington, Vt. He was the oldest of six children. Gus grew up in Burlington, attended Burlington schools throughout his childhood and graduated from Burlington High School in 1966. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 as a fixed ciphony communications specialist with Headquarters Phu Lam Signal Battalion. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Service Medal for his meritorious service in Vietnam. When Gus returned home, he attended Vermont Technical College and graduated with an associate’s in engineering technology. Shortly thereafter he started working for IBM, where he worked until he retired.

He was a lover of music, history, and playing sports as a teenager and as an adult. He had many hobbies into his final years, including collecting his hot rods; building model cars, planes and ships; and passing his love of learning on to his children and grandchildren. Gus would take any opportunity to talk about his passions in life, bestowing his knowledge on others.

He is survived by his children, Augustus J. DeGuise III, Melissa E. DeGuise and Jennifer E. DeGuise; and four wonderful grandchildren, Jacob N. DeGuise, Theodore W. Hendershot, Vivian T. Hendershot and Elias J. DeGuise.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Wayne J. DeGuise and his sister Linda L. Mansfield.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., at Elmwood Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Cathedral, Allen St., Burlington. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Annex, Pomeroy St., Burlington.