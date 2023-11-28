Obituary: Barbara Peters Reardon, 1928-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Barbara Reardon

Barbara Peters Reardon, 95, passed away peacefully in the arms of her granddaughter, Marie Hamilton, and Marie’s husband, Mat Forget, on November 10, 2023. The hours before her death were a shared circle of music and song with her daughter, Liz Reardon; her sister, Eileen Peters Collins; her niece, Maura Campbell Brigham; and the Lamoille Valley Home Health & Hospice chaplain, Danny, who accompanied Marie’s Irish harp with his guitar.



Barbara was a gifted artist, a brave adventurer, an empathetic counselor and the epitome of a tough Irishwoman. Her heart was open to the world, and her presence blessed those who knew her.



Barbara was born in Troy, N.Y., on April 13, 1928, to Marie Moore Peters and William Peters. Her family subsequently moved to Glens Falls, N.Y., where she made lifelong friendships and which she always considered her hometown.

Like any other teenager, she had a crush on a handsome basketball player, Ed Reardon, who played for the Fort Edward, N.Y., “Flying Forts.” (This was World War II.) He went into the U.S. Navy after graduation, and she went to the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. They reconnected at a Christmas Eve dance after the war, and they were together from then on. Ed and Barbara moved to Washington, D.C., upon their marriage, and their daughter, Mary Elizabeth, arrived 9 months later. In the middle of joy were the seeds of tragedy — Ed was diagnosed with stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma shortly after his daughter was born.

After her husband’s death, Barbara returned to Glens Falls and the sheltering love of her family. She had a tough row to hoe as a young widow in the late ’50s, but she forged a new future at Le Moyne College, a Jesuit School in Syracuse, N.Y., where she started as a housemother in the freshman dorm, Tekakwitha Hall, and progressed to dean of women. Her neighbors and friends were future senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan and future firebrand Father Dan Berrigan. During this time, she attended Boston College, where she obtained her post-masters certificate in counseling, commuting on weekends back to Syracuse.

In 1962, she was recruited by the Queensbury, N.Y., school district to serve as the first guidance counselor for their newly built high school. Barbara took the opportunity to raise her daughter among family and friends, and for the next 26 years she mentored and supported so many young people and their families who still are grateful for her wisdom.

In 1972, she took a sabbatical and joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps for a year on the Colville Reservation in Washington State, where she took care of the eighth-grade girls in a residential school and was recruited by the tribe to work with them as the school was returned to the community. She decided that she needed to be back home with her own and kept her family close for the rest of her life.

She held room in her heart for her son-in-law, Bill Hamilton, and joyously welcomed her grandchildren, Daniel and Marie. After Bill’s death in a car accident in January 1993, she became “Barbie,” the loving, caring and occasionally grumpy grandma.

In her retirement, she developed her vision and skills as an artist. Her horizons expanded to the Canadian Maritimes, where she became a member of a small fishing community on an island off the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick. She was a longtime resident of Lakeview Park in Shelburne and spent her last year in Waterville, Vt., where she was lovingly cared for by Marie and Mat, with the assistance of the wonderful staff from Lamoille Home Health & Hospice.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, N.Y., with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, N.Y. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Barbara’s name to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morristown, VT 05661.