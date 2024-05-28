Obituary: Barry N. Stone, 1935-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Barry Stone

Family man, businessman, community leader and athlete Barry Stone passed away peacefully on May 25, 2024, at the age of 89, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; cherished daughter, Judy Mallory, and her husband, Ben; and treasured grandsons, Mark and Andrew Mallory. He was predeceased in 2016 by his devoted sister, Pat Singer, and, tragically in 1984, by his adored son, Jeff. Barry was forever sustained by his glorious memories of sharing Jeff’s amazing 25 years.

Barry will be remembered for his exceptional generosity, superb sense of humor and legendary storytelling. He was a sought-after master of ceremonies and public speaker who appeared frequently before local, state and national organizations.

Born in 1935, the son of Sidney and Helen Stone, Barry was raised in Woodmere, Long Island, N.Y. He graduated from Woodmere High School in 1952 and was honored as a charter member of the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Vermont, where he was a varsity basketball player. He served as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, which included a stint playing basketball on the Fort Monmouth, N.J., team.

Barry and Carol were married in 1957 and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this past year. Barry began his insurance business career in New York City. After 12 years of commuting by train from his home in Westchester County to his Manhattan office and then driving every winter weekend with his family to Stowe, Vt., Barry, Carol, Jeff and Judy moved to South Burlington in 1970. He initially continued his life insurance career in Vermont through a valued affiliation with the Pomerleau Agency and in 1980 established the Barry Stone Agency. He achieved membership in Transamerica Life Insurance Company’s Leading Producer’s Club and was elected chairman of Transamerica’s 1990 national sales conference in Monterey, Calif. He attained the industry’s Life Member designation in the Million Dollar Round Table.

In the community, Barry served as chairman of the Chittenden County United Way campaign, chairman of the board of the Stern Center for Language and Learning, director of the Franklin Lamoille Bank, director of Banknorth Investment Management Group, president of the Burlington Rotary Club, and president of the Burlington Tennis Club, where he was the 1987 recipient of the club’s Burt Kusserow/Ellen Wilkins Award. In 1995 he received the MS Society Hope Award for outstanding community service.

Barry embraced a lifelong connection to his alma mater and served as chairman of the UVM Regional Board, chairman of the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, chairman of the UVM Athletic Council, founding executive committee member of the UVM Victory Club, member of the UVM Foundation Leadership Council and key fundraiser for many university projects. He was a recipient of the UVM Distinguished Service Award and received the UVM Athletic Department Award for his contributions on behalf of his beloved UVM men’s basketball team. He was a member of several varsity basketball head coach search committees and readily gave his physical, emotional and financial support to generations of UVM basketball from the 1950s to the 2020s.

Barry’s deep involvement in sports led to his appointment as Vermont state chairman for the United States Olympic Committee. He later became northeast regional chairman with a seat on the USOC National Finance Committee. He cofounded the USOC Olympic Ski Challenge at Stowe, which was recognized by the USOC as the most successful state-run Olympic team fundraiser in the nation during the 1990s. Barry served two terms as chairman of the state of Vermont Sports Hall of Fame and, after his retirement from the board, was honored as the recipient of the David K. Hakins Award and inducted into the state hall of fame. Along with his other many leadership positions, Barry served as chairman of the International Skiing History Association and received its Special Achievement Award in 2011. He was a longtime member of the National Voting Panel for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and was a Vermont delegate to USTA New England in the sport of tennis.

Barry and Carol were loyal Stowe skiers but also skied throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Barry’s passion was untracked deep powder snow. His favorite locale was British Columbia’s CMH network of helicopter-accessible remote lodges, where he and his buddies each skied over 1 million vertical feet. He made his final heli-skiing descent on his 80th birthday but continued lift-served skiing until age 85. In 2000, he raced in the National Senior Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., and placed fourth in the age 65 and over giant slalom and fifth in the slalom. He regularly raced in NASTAR and won gold medals in almost every senior age bracket. One of his proudest race results was in 1978, when Barry and his daughter, Judy, were bronze medalists in the Equitable National Father-Daughter Ski Championships in Snowbird, Utah.

Barry was a competitive tennis player. He held a USTA New England senior tournament ranking up to and including the age 80 and over division. His highest ranking was No. 4 in New England age 60 and over singles. In 1991 he was the singles silver medalist in the age 55 and over division at the National Senior Games held in Syracuse, N.Y. In 2005 he represented the U.S. in master’s tennis at the Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv, Israel. During the 1960s, he won several championships in the NYC suburbs and, beginning in the 1970s, numerous Burlington Tennis Club championships in singles, doubles and in mixed doubles with his favorite partner, Carol.

Barry thrived doing group adventure planning. He and Carol loved skiing in the West with family and friends, especially Jeff and Judy and, in later years, grandsons Mark and Andrew, with whom he enjoyed a most exceptional bond. Many friends have great memories of skiing or bicycling with the Stones in the far reaches of the U.S., France, Austria, Switzerland and Spain, or white-water rafting the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. Closer to home, they may have joined Barry and Carol on their hikes in Stowe up the Hellbrook Trail to the summit of Mount Mansfield or water-skiing at their favorite spots on Lake Champlain.

Barry’s family sincerely thanks Dr. Frank Landry for many years of professional caring and personal friendship; numerous incredible caregivers at the UVM Medical Center; and the kind and caring staff at McClure Miller Respite House. If you are considering a donation in Barry’s memory, the family would most appreciate a gift to the Jeff Stone Memorial Fund, c/o the UVM Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401. A memorial service will be held in early fall.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.