Obituary: Ben “Benji” Linden, 1944-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ben Linden

We regret to announce the passing of our beloved father, Ben Linden, in January 2024, in Burlington, Vt. Born in Los Angeles in 1944, Ben resided in Vermont and Oregon during his 80 years of life. Ben was a man of few and deeply meaningful words, living a life marked by integrity, honesty and a profound sense of character.

Ben dedicated decades of his life as a master HVAC technician at the University of Vermont and even started his own business. His expertise and dedication were well respected, and he took great pride in his work, contributing significantly to the facilities and operations in the institutions where he practiced his trade.

Ben’s presence brought comfort and warmth to all who knew or engaged with him. His passions included family, racquetball, biking, golf, music, Chevys and enjoying great food accompanied by a cold adult beverage. He was also committed to various charitable organizations, including the Audubon Society, National Parks, National Wildlife Federation, American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Salvation Army and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He is survived by his three sons, Randy, Jeff and Devin; brother, Harold Linden; daughters-in-law; his loving grandchildren; and a wide circle of friends who became family over the years.

We know that each of you has special, funny and unique memories that we would love for you to share. We look forward to welcoming all of his friends to join us for his celebration of life – it’s going to be filled with love, tears, laughs and remembrance of this incredible man, father, grandfather and friend.

Ben’s celebration will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024, from 1 p.m. until we conclude, at the St John’s Club, 9 Central Ave, Burlington, VT. Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 303-249-9780.