Obituary: Bill LeConte Haddock, 1940-2024 

Bill Haddock passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and dear friends, on June 5, 2024. Although the last five years were filled with the many challenges that Alzheimer’s disease brings, Bill held on to his sense of humor and would often bring a smile to people’s faces. He would still delight at watching children play, much as he had when his sons, Haynes, Luke and Matt, were kids. The quintessential extrovert, he would happily join a conversation in his own unique, warm style. Music was a great passion, and he continued to sing, whether it was with the Richmond, Vt., senior group, a special dementia singing gathering, or with family and friends. His beautiful voice was even able to belt out “You Are My Sunshine” until close to the end. He truly found his home in Richmond and continued to enjoy walks on his beloved Snipe Ireland Road, often accompanied by friends and his loyal dog Luna.

Born in Charleston, S.C., Bill was proud of his southern roots. He grew up in Atlanta and attended the University of Georgia, which transformed him into a lifelong Bulldogs fan. Years later he received an MA in counseling psychology from Antioch University New England.

Summers were spent up at Blackrock, a family home in the north Georgia mountains, where Bill had so many happy memories. Bill’s passion for music was nurtured at an early age when he was chosen through a competitive selection process to be a member of the Apollo Boys’ Choir, a nationally renowned choir based in Palm Beach, Fla. Modeled after the Vienna Boys Choir, the group toured throughout the country and was instrumental in developing Bill’s love of classical music.

After college, he spent several years in New York City, where he worked as a social worker with minority groups. In 1969 he moved to Vermont, where he would spend the next 55 years continuing to help people in various positions, including as a social service consultant for the State of Vermont and later through his own business, called Lifetypes, providing personal and vocational counseling to individuals and couples. He also held positions as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Vermont, New England Culinary Institute and Burlington College, teaching courses in personality theory and learning styles. During his retirement years, he enjoyed substitute teaching and loved to bring history to life for his students by talking about his experience meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a student at the University of Georgia. He also spent many years writing the Business Beat column for the Times Ink, Richmond’s local newspaper.

In his leisure time. Bill loved anything outdoors: camping, fly-fishing, canoeing, hiking, cross-country skiing, astronomy and, of course, Georgia football. He instilled these passions for nature in his three sons.

Bill leaves, Gina, his beloved wife of 34 years; his sons, Haynes (Dana) of Bowling Green, Ky., Luke (Emily) and Matt (Hope); grandchildren, Anna and Daniel; niece, Ashley LeConte Campbell, and nephews, Scott Campbell and Stewart and Karl Haddock, of Atlanta; along with many dear friends who have been just like family.

A celebration of Bill’s life will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 1 p.m., at the Richmond Congregational Church. To celebrate Bill’s life, please consider doing a random act of kindness or hug someone you love. If you wish to make a donation, gifts can be made to the Richmond Congregational Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.