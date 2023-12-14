 Obituary: Bob Olsen, 1950-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 14, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Bob Olsen, 1950-2023 

Waterbury Center man spent 30 ‘bonus years’ focused on his children, grandchildren and outdoor adventures

Published December 14, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 14, 2023 at 12:26 p.m.

Bob Olsen
  • Courtesy
  • Bob Olsen

It was no surprise to Bob that his heart would do him in. He faced his final days surrounded by his family: his wife, Deb; his children, Emily, Josh and his wife, Autumn, Geoff and his wife, Natalie, and their children, Frank, Hattie and Delilah; his sister, Kathy, and her daughter, Morgan; and his brother, Eric. We were by his side, sharing photos, his recent sketches and memories of our adventures together.

As a man mindful of life’s transient nature, he considered these past 30 years as “bonus years.” His focus was on time spent raising his children, enjoying his three grandkids, skiing on- and off-piste, fishing (but not always catching), and building a much-loved business in the outdoor industry. Bob and Deb enjoyed many trips with families and friends during their 36 years together.

It was just like Bob to call and write to his closest friends to say goodbye, as if this final adventure were just that — an adventure.

Bob Olsen
  • Courtesy
  • Bob Olsen

He will be missed in his favorite places in the woods, on the slopes and in the rivers. If there is thigh-deep powder or a stream teeming with fish in the great beyond, we will never know because if you knew Bob, you’d know he isn’t sharing.

The family will hold private celebrations in the places Bob loved.

In lieu of condolences, the next time you’re out in the woods, please remember Bob in his element, whooping down the hidden glades or pulling in the ever-elusive fish.

