Obituary: Brennan Martin, 1988-2023 

Published November 21, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated November 21, 2023 at 3:58 p.m.
Brennan Martin, 35, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2023, in
Santa Barbara, Calif. The past few years we watched a struggling
young man become humbled … striving to right his wrongs, help
others in recovery and build character.
Born to Karola Wigness and Peter Martin on June 17, 1988, in Burlington, Vt., Brennan attended the Family School and the Hyde School and was a star athlete in track and cross-country skiing.
Brennan was an
active member in the AA community and was seen as a leader among his
peers. Like many who are in the recovery community, Brennan returned
to the support of AA, rehab and other sober living communities at
various times throughout his life. He had a charismatic personality
and a natural ability to connect with others through humor and
adventure. Brennan had an affinity for travel that brought him to
live across the country, including in Florida, Texas, California and
Colorado. He had a passion for flying, boating, riding motorcycles
and trying new things. Brennan was working toward his pilot’s
license at the time of his death, a passion that he inherited from
his father, who predeceased him when Brennan was 11 years old.
Brennan aspired to complete his sober program in Denver, Colo., and
earn his pilot’s license.
Brennan is survived
by his mother, Karola Wigness; his younger sister, Andréa Martin;
his maternal grandparents, Ruby Brezinsky and Bob Wigness; his
paternal grandparents, Allen and Nancy Martin; his cousins, Justin
(Brooke) Small and Matthew (Mikayla) Small; his second cousins, Sadie
and Mercy Small; and his aunts and uncles, Kris and Katie Wigness and
Gary and Karin Small.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to americanflightschools.com to help support other aspiring pilots in need of financial assistance.