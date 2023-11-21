Obituary: Brennan Martin, 1988-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Brennan Martin

Brennan Martin, 35, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2023, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The past few years we watched a struggling young man become humbled … striving to right his wrongs, help others in recovery and build character.



Born to Karola Wigness and Peter Martin on June 17, 1988, in Burlington, Vt., Brennan attended the Family School and the Hyde School and was a star athlete in track and cross-country skiing.



Brennan was an active member in the AA community and was seen as a leader among his peers. Like many who are in the recovery community, Brennan returned to the support of AA, rehab and other sober living communities at various times throughout his life. He had a charismatic personality and a natural ability to connect with others through humor and adventure. Brennan had an affinity for travel that brought him to live across the country, including in Florida, Texas, California and Colorado. He had a passion for flying, boating, riding motorcycles and trying new things. Brennan was working toward his pilot’s license at the time of his death, a passion that he inherited from his father, who predeceased him when Brennan was 11 years old. Brennan aspired to complete his sober program in Denver, Colo., and earn his pilot’s license.



Brennan is survived by his mother, Karola Wigness; his younger sister, Andréa Martin; his maternal grandparents, Ruby Brezinsky and Bob Wigness; his paternal grandparents, Allen and Nancy Martin; his cousins, Justin (Brooke) Small and Matthew (Mikayla) Small; his second cousins, Sadie and Mercy Small; and his aunts and uncles, Kris and Katie Wigness and Gary and Karin Small.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to americanflightschools.com to help support other aspiring pilots in need of financial assistance.