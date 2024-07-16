Obituary: Bruce E. Leachman, 1956-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Bruce E. Leachman was born on February 29, 1956, in Burlington, Vt., and passed away at the age of 68 in Venice, Fla. He was the owner-operator of Luigi’s Pizzeria in Vergennes, Vt., for 33 years; it was his dream realized. He retired in 2019 and moved to Venice. Bruce graduated from Champlain Valley High School in 1974 and from Champlain College in 1979.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joann, of Venice; daughter, Jessica Leachman, and her spouse, Vincent Piscopo, of Venice; son, Brent Leachman, and his partner, Mayllet Paz, of Lincoln Park, Mich.; and granddaughter, Grace Piscopo, of Venice. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Nancy (Rick) McLaughlin of Centerville, Mass.; Catherine Wagner of Venice; Carolyn (Kevin) Wheel of North Port, Fla.; Jennifer (George) Momplaisier of Stamford, Conn.; and a brother-in-law, David (Brenda) Thibault, of Aurora, Colo. He also leaves his in-laws, Jim and Jackie Thibault, of Venice. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Crystal (Preston) Isham; aunt, Joyce Sparks; uncle, Merton Preston; and brother-in-law, Jim Thibault.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla., is handling the arrangements. To send a memory or condolence, please visit farleyfuneralhome.com.