 Obituary: Bruce E. Leachman, 1956-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 16, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Bruce E. Leachman, 1956-2024 

Bruce E. Leachman was born on February 29, 1956, in Burlington, Vt., and passed away at the age of 68 in Venice, Fla.

Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Bruce Leachman - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Bruce Leachman

Bruce E. Leachman was born on February 29, 1956, in Burlington, Vt., and passed away at the age of 68 in Venice, Fla. He was the owner-operator of Luigi’s Pizzeria in Vergennes, Vt., for 33 years; it was his dream realized. He retired in 2019 and moved to Venice. Bruce graduated from Champlain Valley High School in 1974 and from Champlain College in 1979.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joann, of Venice; daughter, Jessica Leachman, and her spouse, Vincent Piscopo, of Venice; son, Brent Leachman, and his partner, Mayllet Paz, of Lincoln Park, Mich.; and granddaughter, Grace Piscopo, of Venice. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Nancy (Rick) McLaughlin of Centerville, Mass.; Catherine Wagner of Venice; Carolyn (Kevin) Wheel of North Port, Fla.; Jennifer (George) Momplaisier of Stamford, Conn.; and a brother-in-law, David (Brenda) Thibault, of Aurora, Colo. He also leaves his in-laws, Jim and Jackie Thibault, of Venice. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Crystal (Preston) Isham; aunt, Joyce Sparks; uncle, Merton Preston; and brother-in-law, Jim Thibault.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla., is handling the arrangements. To send a memory or condolence, please visit farleyfuneralhome.com.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation