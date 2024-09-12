Obituary: Bruce James Thibaud, 1943-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Bruce Thibaud

Bruce James Thibaud, 81, passed away on May 31, 2024, in his home in Ponce Inlet, Fla. He was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Susan Jane (Peterson) Thibaud, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Born in Burlington, Vt., on March 26, 1943, Bruce was the son of Edward and Theresa Thibaud and brother to Gary Thibaud and Jan Keller. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1961 and then joined the Vermont Air National Guard. Bruce was a hard worker with a strong work ethic and explored many business endeavors. Starting as a shoe salesman, then working side by side with his wife in real estate, he moved into the automobile business in 1967 at Almartin Motors. He began in sales and purchased the dealership in 1985, becoming an exclusive Volvo dealer in 1989. Bruce grew the business and, in recent years, worked alongside his daughter, Stacey. He was proud of the dealership, the people who worked there and being an integral part of the Shelburne community.

Bruce was a kind and generous man with many friends from all over. Everywhere Bruce went, he was loved by those around him. His impact resides strongly with those who knew him throughout Vermont, particularly in Montgomery and Jay Peak, and in Orlando and Ponce Inlet, Fla. He was a man full of laughs, deep conversations, endless stories and countless jokes. He will be remembered for the joy and light he brought into any room he entered.

Bruce had many interests that led him to lifelong friendships. He was a skilled hunter and fisherman; enjoyed boating, golfing and four-wheeling; was an excellent skier; and loved riding motorcycles. There was never a dull moment in Bruce’s life, and he truly knew how to live life to the fullest. Whether he was in Shelburne, Montgomery, the mountains or Ponce Inlet, Bruce was at home there. He took great joy in sharing these favorite places with his loving family and good friends. Wherever life took him, he brought love, laughter and good times with him. He will be deeply missed.

Bruce is survived by his loving children, Todd Thibaud and wife Susie, and Stacey Thibaud and husband Daniel DeLisle; and his five grandchildren, Katie, Wyatt, Sadie, Emma and Gracey Hoechner, who affectionately called him “Papa.”

A funeral and celebration of life will be held in summer 2025.