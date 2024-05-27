 Obituary: C. Deem Schoenfeld, 1928-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 27, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: C. Deem Schoenfeld, 1928-2024 

Longtime physician at Rutland Hospital loved travel, golf, family gatherings and supporting independent bookstores

Published May 27, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge C. Deem Schoenfeld - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • C. Deem Schoenfeld

C. Deem Schoenfeld, 96, died on May 19, 2024, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. He was born on April 12, 1928, in Bruin, Pa., the son of William Wayne and Mildred (Deem) Schoenfeld.

After Deem’s early years in Bruin, the family moved to Butler, Pa. Having never seen a football game prior, Deem became a captain of the football team in his senior year and lettered in golf.

His sense of adventure emerged at an early age and included an impromptu hitchhiking trip to California at age 17. He spent early years working jobs that included washing dishes at Chautauqua Institution in New York, working shifts at the Armco Steel Plant in Butler and delivering mail at Christmas.

Three days after getting a summons to join the U.S. Army in April 1946, Deem enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in which after high school graduation he became a hospital corpsman, stationed at naval hospitals in St. Albans, N.Y., and Oakland, Calif. He graduated from Allegheny College in 1952, where he was a four-year letterman in football. During college, he married J. Carol “Toots” Robb, whom he had met years earlier, when — having seen her excellent softball-throwing skills — he decided that she was the girl for him.

Deem graduated from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, and after his internship at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pa., he spent five years in general practice in Butler. Deciding he wanted more time with his growing family, Deem moved the family to Jericho, Vt., where he spent three years in radiology residency at the University of Vermont before settling in Rutland. He spent 25 years at the Rutland Hospital, including several years as head of the radiology department. He took pride in the hundreds of technicians he helped train, as well as in his early specialties in mammography and nuclear medicine.

In 1990 Deem and Carol moved from Rutland to Middlebury, where Deem retired in 1994.

Deem and Carol have five children, and they spent years attending countless sports games and concerts. They passed on to their children a love for travel, sports, music and the arts, adventure, learning, great meals, and engaged conversation. They loved traveling, taking many trips across the United States and to Europe, Canada and Mexico. They delighted in their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling often to visit them and welcoming everyone home for beloved holiday gatherings. His immediate family includes 37 people — each of whom he delighted in gifting a book of their choice each Christmas, ardently supporting independent bookstores by shopping exclusively at the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury. ​

His love of sports included years of skiing, hiking, cycling, running, tennis and, most importantly, golf, especially in his 32 years of retirement, where he was a long-time ringleader of weekly matches at the Ralph Myhre course in Middlebury and courses around Vermont and New York. He helped organize group golfing trips to Scotland and Ireland. He shot his most recent hole in one in his nineties and regularly shot his age. His competitive fervor extended to duplicate bridge, which, along with golf, he played with dedication and focus until his death.

He is predeceased by his wife. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Monfre of Butler, Pa.; children, Michael Schoenfeld (Jane Schoenfeld) of Middlebury, Vt., Susan Schoenfeld (Larry Kupferman) of South Burlington, Vt., Robin Schoenfeld-Fox (Mark Fox) of Rutland, Vt., John Schoenfeld (Laura Schoenfeld) of South Burlington, Vt., and Mary Margaret Schoenfeld (David Low) of Arlington, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by dear friend Pat McCafferty of Butler, Pa., and countless golfing friends who live in and around Middlebury.

A memorial service will be held at a later time, and the family requests no flowers. Deem’s family is grateful for the excellent care he received from nurses at Porter Medical Center, especially Blair, Rachel, Grace and Julia. To send condolences, visit sandersonfuneralservice.com.

If you want to honor Deem, go buy a book from an independent bookstore!

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation