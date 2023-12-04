Obituary: Carol Ann Izzo, 1942-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carol Ann Izzo

Carol Ann (Niquette) Izzo of Williston, Vt., died on December 2, 2023, her 81st birthday, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., after an extended illness.

She was born on December 2, 1942, at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester, Vt., the daughter of Theodore J. Niquette and Gertrude Marcotte Niquette. Carol was married to Louis M. Izzo on June 19, 1965, at Saint Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, Vt. She graduated with a degree in French from Trinity College and a degree in theater from the University of Vermont, and she taught French at Burlington High School and Trinity College for several years in the 1960s.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Louis M. Izzo; her son, Antonio D. Izzo, his wife, Stacy, and their children, Evan and Ari, of Burlington, N.C.; her daughter Maria C. Walker and her husband, Ronald, and their children, Lucia, Nicolas and Silvia, of Bloomington, Ind.; and her daughter Gianna B. Messier and her husband, Armand Messier, and their children, Theodore and Madeleine, of St. Albans, Vt. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Frances Izzo Roth and her husband, Stephen; her sister-in-law Sharon Chittenden Niquette, and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Constance Loso; and her brother, Richard Niquette.

Carol's family was her constant focus. She put tremendous care and attention to detail in everything that she did, and she had endless thoughtful and creative ways to show her love to her family. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and special celebrations always meant gifts specially wrapped by Mom/Mémère, a special celebratory song on the phone or a handwritten note.

Carol was an artist through and through, and she had a unique and beautiful way of looking at the world. As a visual artist she drew and painted many works that were a wonderful reflection of this perspective. Theater was a lifelong love, and she participated in nearly every aspect of it throughout her life. Carol shared her special singing, dancing and acting talents with countless audiences over her lifetime. In her early years, she played Marion the Librarian in a Burlington production of The Music Man. For decades to follow, she continued to bring to life many more fantastic roles. Some particularly special performances on stage were as Lady Thiang in The King and I and as Madam Paroo in The Music Man. Other highlights included the role of Aldonza/Dulcinea in Man of La Mancha and performances in both Godspell and I Do, I Do with the Essex Players. She performed the title role in Mother Courage with the University of Vermont Theater Department and worked with both the M&M Players and the Champlain Shakespeare Festival. Carol was also the artistic director for Lyric Theatre’s first production of The Sound of Music.

Carol's Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a communicant of the Catholic churches, a prayer warrior, and was intensely pro-life. She had a beautiful voice, and she loved to sing. For many years, she sang with the Midnight Mass choir at Saint Francis Xavier Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Williston.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, December 8, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m., at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St., Winooski. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 9, 1 p.m., at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 3 Saint Peter St., Winooski. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery. To send online condolences to her family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.