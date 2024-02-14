Obituary: Carol Mazuzan, 1942-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Carol Mazuzan

On January 15, 2024, Carol A. Mazuzan, 81, of Underhill, Vt., passed away peacefully at home among her loving family.

Carol was born in Burlington, Vt., on December 20, 1942, to Anna O’Sullivan and Edward Lynch. She attended Catholic schools in Burlington, graduating from Rice Memorial High School in 1960, and then went on to Jeanne Mance School of Nursing, graduating in 1963. She worked as a nurse for many years and then attended Trinity College, where she received a business degree, after which she became director of medical records at Fletcher Allen Health Care, retiring in 1998.

While working at the hospital, she met Dr. John Mazuzan, and they eventually married in 1993. Together they shared their love for theater, travel and family gatherings. In 2003 Carol’s life was suddenly altered by a spinal cord injury. In the face of this adversity, Carol’s warrior spirit, upbeat nature and keen sense of humor was inspiring to all. As a former colleague reflected, “She was someone to admire.”

Following the passing of her beloved husband in 2016, Carol moved to the home of her daughter Kiersten (Treybal) in Underhill, Vt. Nestled under Mount Mansfield and surrounded by natural beauty, Carol’s life was full — full of love, laughter, music and the unwavering care and support from Kiersten, John, Natalie and Ben. Carol was able to share in joyous milestones and watch her grandchildren grow into amazing young adults. As one friend thoughtfully observed, “They made it possible for Carol to live her very best life.”

Carol loved having visitors, who were immediately drawn in by her charming wit and storytelling. She would fondly share memories of Broadway shows and fun trips taken with Dr. Mazuzan, and she enjoyed recounting Burlington’s rich history and family connections. On any given day, Carol could be found devouring books, playing card games or belting out show tunes. Visitors were always welcome in the Treybal home, including Carol’s dear friends, who regularly came to play bridge, as well as members of the Mazuzan family who would fill the house on long weekends and holidays.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Kiersten Treybal, and her husband, John, of Underhill, Vt.; her stepchildren, John Mazuzan (Nina), Mark Mazuzan (Vanessa), Christopher Mazuzan, Stephanie Mazuzan and Ellen Petty (Raymond); her grandchildren, Natalie, Ben, Alex, Zachary, Madeleine, Georgia, Kirk, Scott, Alicia, Rebekah and Forrest; and her great-grandchildren, Lukas, Livy, Charlie, Henry, Colby and Lucy. She also leaves her sister, Mary McMaster; niece, Catherine Paya; and nephew, Jeff St. Peter (Yoko).

Carol is predeceased by her parents, Anna and Edward; husband, Dr. John Mazuzan; granddaughter Brittany; daughter-in-law, Ellen; brother-in-law, Jim McMaster; and nephew-in-law, Jim Paya.

The family would like to thank all the friends and nurses who visited and cared for Carol.

A celebration of Carol’s life will follow later in the year.