Obituary: Carol W. Echo, 1939-2023 

Carol W. Echo, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House with her family by her side. Carol was born on May 22, 1939, the first daughter of Raoul and Lucille West. She attended Johnson primary and high schools and upon graduation moved to Burlington, Vt., to attend Champlain College, where she earned her associate’s degree in secretarial sciences. While at Champlain, she met her husband, Curtis, and was immediately smitten by his good looks and charisma. Curt and Carol were married on February 7, 1959, and in the following nine years had four cherished children, Curtis III, Candace, Caren and Christopher. Carol’s primary focus was her husband and her children, along with her parents, siblings and in-laws. Later in life, she considered herself blessed to have nine grandchildren and enjoyed every moment she spent with them. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her immediately found Carol to be a kind and nurturing soul. She enjoyed life’s simple pleasures: family, friends, days at the beach, a good game of golf and making her delicious meat pies at Christmas, a tradition now passed to her son Christopher.

Carol is survived by her husband, Curtis Echo Jr., and her children, Curtis Echo III (Lisa), Candace McCarthy (Peter), Caren Foard (Herb) and Christopher Echo (Heidi). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Kate, Mallory and Curtis Echo IV, Samuel and Caroline McCarthy, Alex Foard, Hannah, and Chloe and Molly Echo; two step-grandchildren, Angela Kiser and Laura Mercadante; her siblings, Dean West (Aggie), Robert West (Monica), Julie Godfrey (Mark), Jackie Bailey (Art) and Laurie McLean (Barney); and two sisters-in-law, Gail Spencer (Malcolm) and Susan Howard (Tom). She also leaves several special nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Raoul and Lucille West; her in-laws, Curtis and Thelma Echo; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Holden Echo; and her sister-in-law Donna West.

Carol’s family would like to express our gratitude and thanks to Dr. Julian Sprague, Dr. Sarah Gillett, Dr. Jesse Moore, Dr. Naomi Hodde and all the University of Vermont Medical Center oncology department caregivers and support staff, who were incredibly kind to her.

Carol was devoted to St. Jude. Donations in honor of Carol W. Echo can be made at stjude.org.

A remembrance service will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, 10 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT.

