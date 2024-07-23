 Obituary: Chad Mecca, 1980-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

July 23, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Chad Mecca, 1980-2024 

Local musician had a knack for honest songwriting and always lifted the spirits around him

Published July 23, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

Chad Mecca
  • Courtesy
  • Chad Mecca

Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Chad Mecca was a loving and loyal man to all who knew him.

Born in Queens, N.Y., and spending many years in Oswego, N.Y., Chad made his home in Vermont in 2008. Throughout his life and travels to Oregon and Hawaii, he made countless friends who loved him dearly. He was an absolute joy to be around, cherishing family, music and laughter. His presence always lifted the spirits around him.

As a vibrant, local, original musician, playing with numerous bands throughout his life, Chad consistently transcended time and place with his drumming, guitar and songwriting. His knack for writing honest, poignant and emotionally charged lyrics was like no other.

An avid reader, Chad had a thirst for knowledge, understanding and deeper meaning in this life. His heart was filled with love for anyone who would listen, and he always strove to better himself and those around him.

Chad also had a passion for cooking, which he made his profession for most of his life. He took pride in his work and genuinely wanted folks to feel the love he put into his dishes.

There has not been a second since his untimely passing that he hasn't been greatly missed. A world without Chad is truly a loss for us all. His genuine compassion and appreciation for life are traits that we could all learn from and aspire to.

His own words might describe him best:

My life is like the sun, I want to shine.

The energy I gain, I want to give.

The way I feel is like the rain,

I want everything to grow the same.

If I could, I would spread my wings and fly.

If I could, I would spread my wings and look at all you people and smile. . .

An informal gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 1 to 3 p.m., at Stephen C. Gregory & Sons Services in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local school's music department or to the St. Jude Foundation.

