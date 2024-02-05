 Obituary: Changa Foster, 1970-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Changa Foster, 1970-2023 

Waitsfield man had an infectious laugh that brightened even the darkest of days

Published February 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 5, 2024 at 10:47 a.m.

click to enlarge Changa Foster - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Changa Foster

Changa Howard John Foster, a vibrant soul who marched to his own beat in life, passed away on November 3, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with a rare cancer. He was 50 years old.

Changa was born in California and moved to Vermont at a young age, where he grew up with his mother, Bess Bates, and his three brothers, Mkali Foster, Solomon Foster and Dakota Burr. Together, they made lasting memories and left an indelible mark on the small ski town they called home.

Changa is survived by his father, Ronald Foster, and Ronald's wife, Hazel, who provided unwavering support throughout his journey. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mkali Foster, Dakota Burr and wife Cailyne, along with his niece, Aliyah Burr, and nephews Xzavier, Jeremy, Zion and Ason. He also leaves behind his two children’s mother’s Jody and Lana, as well as their extended families.

Changa's love and devotion extended to his children. He is survived by his son, Malik Foster, and fiancé, Perrine; his daughter, Kailey Foster, and her husband, Robert, as well as their children Damon Foster and Bella Foster. He adored his two grandchildren, Declan and Olivia Barnard, and cherished the time he spent with them.

Changa had an infectious laugh that could brighten even the darkest of days. It traveled miles, bringing joy to all those fortunate enough to hear it.

Changa leaves behind a wide circle of family and friends, both near and far, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

A celebration of Changa's life will be held on June 1, at Bragg Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m., with a small gathering to follow, with details available at a later date. Friends, family and all those whose lives were touched by Changa are invited to join in honoring his memory.

Consult the 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide for all our coverage including local eclipse events as well as places to eat, shop and play in the path of totality.

Planning a public event for Eclipse Day in Vermont? Promote it for free in our calendar. To pitch a story for the upcoming Eclipse Preview Guide published in Seven Days on April 3, contact us at [email protected].

Vermont Vacation logo The 2024 Vermont Solar Eclipse Guide is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Tourism. Find more information to plan your trip at VermontVacation.com/solar-eclipse.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation