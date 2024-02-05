Obituary: Changa Foster, 1970-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Changa Foster

Changa Howard John Foster, a vibrant soul who marched to his own beat in life, passed away on November 3, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with a rare cancer. He was 50 years old.

Changa was born in California and moved to Vermont at a young age, where he grew up with his mother, Bess Bates, and his three brothers, Mkali Foster, Solomon Foster and Dakota Burr. Together, they made lasting memories and left an indelible mark on the small ski town they called home.

Changa is survived by his father, Ronald Foster, and Ronald's wife, Hazel, who provided unwavering support throughout his journey. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mkali Foster, Dakota Burr and wife Cailyne, along with his niece, Aliyah Burr, and nephews Xzavier, Jeremy, Zion and Ason. He also leaves behind his two children’s mother’s Jody and Lana, as well as their extended families.

Changa's love and devotion extended to his children. He is survived by his son, Malik Foster, and fiancé, Perrine; his daughter, Kailey Foster, and her husband, Robert, as well as their children Damon Foster and Bella Foster. He adored his two grandchildren, Declan and Olivia Barnard, and cherished the time he spent with them.

Changa had an infectious laugh that could brighten even the darkest of days. It traveled miles, bringing joy to all those fortunate enough to hear it.

Changa leaves behind a wide circle of family and friends, both near and far, who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.

A celebration of Changa's life will be held on June 1, at Bragg Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m., with a small gathering to follow, with details available at a later date. Friends, family and all those whose lives were touched by Changa are invited to join in honoring his memory.