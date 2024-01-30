 Obituary: Charles Joseph Cobb, 1992-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 30, 2024

Obituary: Charles Joseph Cobb, 1992-2024 

Essex Junction man had a heart of gold and enjoyed helping patients at the UVM Medical Center

It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected death of Charles Joseph Cobb on January 23, 2024, due to complications related to his health. He was born on October 11, 1992, to his parents, David Charles Cobb and Elizabeth Ann Wark Cobb. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Dr. Joseph and Ellen Wark and Charles and Barbara Cobb. He was also predeceased by five of his close friends: Hunter, Bryant, Derek, Scott and Brian.

Charlie had a heart of gold and will be missed for his wisdom, conversation, jokes, music and athleticism. For many years, his dream was to become a professional poker player, but he had recently found a new calling. He aspired to continue his work in the medical field, as he very much enjoyed helping patients and working in the operating room at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

He is survived by his parents and his beloved brother and best friend, Tucker Cobb. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt David and Debbie Wark and cousins Tyler and Nathan Wark; and by his uncle and aunt Joe and Lisa Wark and cousins Megan, Lindsay and Holly Wark. He leaves behind many friends and colleagues with whom he has built relationships over the years.

There will be a celebration of life for Charlie at the Elks Lodge, 925 North Ave., Burlington, VT, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Bridgton Academy.

