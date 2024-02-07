 Obituary: Christian "Chris" Alan Petrie, 1968-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 07, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Christian "Chris" Alan Petrie, 1968-2024 

U.S. Marine, passionate motorcyclist and proficient mechanic helped many friends in need

Published February 7, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

Christian Alan Petrie
  • Courtesy
  • Christian Alan Petrie

Christian Alan Petrie, 55, of Crestline, Calif., passed away suddenly on January 23, 2024, from an accident.

He was born on March 22, 1968, in Hyannis, Mass., the son of Alan Lee and Danielle Costick Petrie. He graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in Jericho, Vt., in 1986. He became a proud U.S. Marine soon after. He worked for more than 30 years for the federal government as a motor carrier safety inspector.

He was a passionate motorcyclist and gamer. As a proficient mechanic, he helped many friends in need. Toyotas were his car of choice. He kept his 1993 Corolla wagon on the road for years.

Chris is survived by his lovely daughter, Kristiana “Ana” Petrie; her mother, his ex-wife Katsue “Chico” Sunagawa; his mother; his brother, Matthew; and aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, and many friends and coworkers.

He was predeceased in death by his father; both sets of grandparents, Pete and Jackie Petrie and Ted and Dany Costick; and his beloved dog Jasper.

A celebration of his life will be held in Vermont at a later date.

Hug your loved ones! Each day is precious!

