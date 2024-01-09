 Obituary: Christine Nemeth Bay, 1948-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 09, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Christine Nemeth Bay, 1948-2023 

Schoolteacher, environmental activist and social worker had a huge impact on the lives of many families and children in Vermont

Published January 9, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Christine Bay - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Christine Bay

Christine Nemeth Bay, 75, passed away on December 20, 2023, after a long fight with dementia and Alzheimer’s. She was surrounded by her loving husband, Fred, and her three daughters, Shauna, Laura and Meredith.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick Bay; her daughters, Shauna Knapp, Laura McCostis and Meredith Bay-Tyack; her sons-in-law, Kevin Knapp and Josh Tyack; and her seven grandchildren, Alison McCostis, Owen McCostis, Ben Knapp, Jack McCostis, Kate Knapp, Eleanor Tyack and Cora Tyack. She is also survived by her mother, Leanna Nemeth, 100 years old; her six siblings, Theresa Wexler, Joey Nemeth, Patricia Sherrow, George Nemeth, Kathy Kayne and Mary Castaldo; and eight nieces and nephews.

Christine was born in 1948 in Kittanning, Penn. She was the first child of her parents, Joseph Nemeth, an engineer, and Leanna McFarlane Nemeth, a chemist. She attended Syosset High School, SUNY Cortland and C.W. Post College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. She began her career as an elementary schoolteacher in Long Island, N.Y. She later became a social worker and had a huge impact on the lives of many families and children in Vermont.

She was a longtime resident of Londonderry and then Landgrove, Vt. Since 2004, she lived in Burlington, Vt., and in 2019 moved to Shelburne, Vt.

Christine had a passion for gardening and volunteered to weed nearly any garden she was near. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing games, hiking and cooking. She was committed to her community and was a longtime volunteer at local food pantries and other organizations. She was passionate about environmental activism and conservation. She was integral to the launch of the first recycling center in Londonderry, Vt. As she always said (and had on bumper stickers), “Think globally, act locally.” She served for many years on the board of the Stratton Arts Festival and, eventually, as chairperson.

A memorial will be held in Burlington, Vt., in spring 2024. Details will be shared on everloved.com/life-of/christine-bay. Condolences and memories can also be shared on this website. Memorial donations in Christine’s memory may be directed to Vermont Public or Burlington City Arts.

Tags:

