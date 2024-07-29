 Obituary: Clare Helene Jacobs, 1928-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

July 29, 2024

Obituary: Clare Helene Jacobs, 1928-2024 

Richmond woman enjoyed a lifetime activity of collecting and researching antiques and made a practice of learning something new every day

Published July 29, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 29, 2024 at 5:24 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Clare Helene Jacobs (née Cliggett), age 95, passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.

She was born on December 21, 1928, to Mary (Barnett) and John Cliggett in Oaklyn, N.J., growing up among a close and loving family in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, under the “L” (elevated train). During her late high school years, she was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. After graduation, she worked for the Jacobs Bros. Chevrolet dealership, where she met the love of her life, Frank C. “Bunny” Jacobs Jr. They married in 1950, moving to West Oak Lane, where they raised their daughters while Clare worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Paul C. Moock Jr.

In 1974, Clare and Bunny relocated from the city to Huntington Valley, Pa. Their home was often bustling with family and friends celebrating holidays and special events or just dropping by. Their door was always open for love, support, listening and a cold beer. Together, Clare and Bunny vacationed in Ormond by the Sea, Fla., as well as a few special trips to Alaska.

Clare enjoyed a lifetime activity of collecting and researching antiques and vintage items, frequenting resale shops and flea markets. Among varied interests in her many years, she enjoyed music, dancing, piano playing, socializing, cooking, sewing, knitting, reading and investing. She took up playing the ukulele in her eighties. Clare was inquisitive and made a practice of learning something new each day.

She relocated to Richmond, Vt., in recent years and made many new friends as she adjusted to “country life.”

Clare leaves her daughters, Clare A. Jacobs of Perkasie, Pa., Angie Jacobs (Alan Pierson Franchot) of Richmond, Vt., and Lisa Dwyer (Pete Dwyer) of Williston, Vt.; her sister Jane Trautwein of Flourtown, Pa.; her grandchildren, Angelina and Erick Turk, Raymond and Nicole Monteleone, Charles Mangan, Brennan Mangan, Austin Graven Franchot, and Heather Pierson Nelson. She is also survived by her six loving great-grandchildren, as well as many caring nieces and nephews.

Clare is reunited in heaven with her husband, Bunny, along with her brothers and sisters and their spouses: Jack and EllaNora Cliggett, Dolores and Maurie Wolf, Dick and Edith Cliggett, Mary and Norman Hunter, Bob and Marie Cliggett, and Albert Trautwein. Clare also joins her close “Club” girlfriends and their spouses from high school days, who remained forever friends through life, including Mary and Bill Ludwig, Dot and Moon Schmidt, Eva and Dutch Schlaich, Lorraine and Charlie Brown, and Helen and Sam Porter.

We are grateful for the wonderful care Clare has received over her years in Vermont from Dr. Hannah Rabin. A special thank-you to Cathy Branon for her helpful efforts in keeping Clare at home, along with our compassionate support team from the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice program. Finally, immense gratitude for the thoughtful staff and volunteers at McClure Miller Respite House. Clare particularly enjoyed hearing the Noyana Singers each week.

A celebration of Clare’s life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, 2 p.m., at the Richmond Congregational Church, UCC.

To honor Clare’s kindness and generosity, please consider a gift to Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity or a gift to the Richmond Food Shelf & Thrift Store in her memory.

