Obituary: Curtis Echo Jr., 1937-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Curtis Echo Jr.

Curtis Rogers Echo Jr, 86, died peacefully January 22, 2024, at the McClure Miller Respite house with his children and grandchildren by his side.

Curt was born September 14, 1937, in Burlington, Vt., to Curt and Thelma Echo. He attended Nazareth School and Burlington High School. He lived his life with a love for sports. As a child growing up in the Old North End, he spent his days playing baseball, basketball and ice skating at Roosevelt Park. At Burlington High School, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Curt always took pride in his appearance and was voted best dressed in his class.

As a senior in high school, Curt enlisted in the Vermont Air National Guard, attended Champlain College and met the love of his life, Carol. Curt and Carol were married February 7,1959, and embarked on their 64-plus-year journey. In the next nine years, they had four children, Curtis III, Candace, Caren and Christopher. Curt served for 34 years with the Air National Guard, including 30 years full-time in the personnel office. He held a multitude of positions within the office and understood all aspects of military personnel. His position upon retirement was as the personnel systems manager.

While he was lucky to have Carol keeping the home front running smoothly, Curt continued with his love of sports and outdoor activities. He played softball as a catcher with several local teams, primarily Berard’s Construction. The family enjoyed following the team to the many tournaments around New England. He was an excellent bowler and participated in bowling leagues until his mid-70s. The as “King of the Hill” at Champlain Lanes. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His most beloved activity was golf. Curt lived for golf. He was a member of Rocky Ridge Golf Club and Williston and Cedar Knoll Country Clubs. He was an accomplished golfer and great competitor who was invited to play in numerous member-guest tournaments around the state. Over the years, Curt gained many close, long-term friends through his participation in sports.

Curtis is survived by his children, Curtis Echo III (Lisa), Candace McCarthy (Peter), Caren Foard (Herb) and Christopher Echo (Heidi). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kate, Mallory and Curtis Echo IV, Samuel and Caroline McCarthy, Alex Foard, and Hannah, Chloe and Molly Echo; as well as two step-grandchildren, Angela Kiser and Laura Mercadante. He leaves his siblings, Gail Spencer (Malcolm) and Susan Howard (Tom); his brothers- and sisters- in-law, Dean West (Aggie), Robert West (Monica), Julie Godfrey (Mark), Jackie Bailey (Art) and Laurie McLean (Barney); and several special nieces and nephews. Curt was predeceased by his wife, Carol, his parents, Curtis and Thelma Echo, his brother Lance, his in-laws Raoul and Lucille West, and his daughter-in-law Lisa Echo.

Curt’s family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Sarah Gillett, Dr. Jesse Moore and the nurses and support staff in the University of Vermont Medical Center Oncology Department for the excellent care they provided to Curt. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Long and the nursing staff at the McClure Miller Respite House. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Curtis be made to the UVMMC Oncology Department, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401-1473, or to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.

A remembrance service will take place at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington, VT, on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11 a.m.