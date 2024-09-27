Obituary: Darcy G. Coates, 1962-2024 

Courtesy

Darcy Coates

Our beloved Darcy passed away on Sept 13, 2024, after a courageous struggle with liver cancer.

Her parents were Cecil "Bud" Coates and Dorothy Flindt Coates. She grew up in an amazing 1920s Spanish-style home in Piedmont, Calif., with her younger sister, Sally.

Darcy graduated from Mills Women's College in Oakland, Calif., with majors in art history and computer science. During the summer of her junior year, she traveled on her own in England, France and Italy. She went on to obtain a master’s degree in museum studies.

She worked for 20 years as a museum collections manager at the Telfair Museum in Savannah, Ga., and the Fleming Museum of Art in Burlington, Vt.

She lived for many years in Grand Isle, Vt., with her then husband, Jeff, and their daughter, Alice. While living there, she started her own business, Champlain Cyber Cottage, where she trained people in computer skills and technology.

She later moved to Burlington, Vt., and landed at Gardener's Supply Company, where she worked for 12 years, working her way into a customer service rep supervisory role.

She eventually moved to Colchester to live with her partner and second husband, Ray.

Darcy will be remembered as a caring and creative soul who was always willing to help others. She loved people, art, history, fine food, kayaking, Motown music, Jazz, nice clothes, British comedy and mysteries.

Darcy was predeceased by her father, mother and sister Sally.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Alice; her grandson, Jackson;her devoted husband, Ray; her ex-husband / co-parent and friend Jeff; her half-sister, Sophie; her Aunt Francie; and her cousins, Jesse and Toby. She had many close friends she loved and by whom she was loved.

Beloved Darcy, you will be remembered with gratitude and love by all who knew you.

Those wishing to honor Darcy might consider donating to Burlington COTS or the Chittenden County Food Shelf or helping someone in need.