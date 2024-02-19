 Obituary: David Anthony Kell, 1963-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Obituary: David Anthony Kell, 1963-2024 

Burlington man’s knowledge and love of sports, especially baseball, was a lifelong interest

Published February 19, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 19, 2024 at 10:46 a.m.

David Anthony Kell passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024, following a short illness.

He was born in Winooski, Vt., on June 2, 1963, the son of Lucille (Campono) and Roderick Kell. Dave’s childhood in 1960s Winooski was special; he was well loved by his parents and siblings, and neighborhood playmates were plentiful and always up for outside sports and games. The Thabault’s backyard was considered sacred ground.

Dave’s love for and knowledge about sports — especially baseball — never faded. So much was taken from Dave after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early teens but not his humor or his devotion to friends, his enjoyment of the activities he could do or his dignity.

We have so much gratitude for the many years of support Howard Center provided to Dave and for the compassionate care provided by the staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center at the end of his life.

A graveside service will be held this spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

Arrangements are in care of LaVigne Funeral and Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.

