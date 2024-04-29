Obituary: David Jordan, 1937-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

David Jordan

David “Dave” Jordan, a resident of Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt., passed away peacefully on April 19, 2024, after complications from a fall.

Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nicola H. Jordan, as well as his son Dean Jordan and his spouse, Adriana, and grandson Ryan; and his son Bret Jordan and his spouse, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Madeleine, Charlotte and William.

Dave was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on August 19, 1937. He attended grade schools in 10 cities across the country from Chicago, Ill., to Richland, Wash., because of his father’s work on the Manhattan Project. He finished high school in Wilmington, Del., and in 1959, he graduated from the College of Wooster in Ohio before earning a PhD from Ohio State in 1965. After college, Dave became an organic chemistry professor at SUNY Potsdam in Potsdam, N.Y., where he lived and taught for over 30 years before retiring in 1996 to devote more time to his passion for building, fixing and painting, as he was skilled in both woodworking and watercolors.

He also spent many hours researching genealogy and set up a website focused on specific parishes in Finland, through which he maintained contact with relatives and friends.

Dave was enthusiastic about tennis and golf throughout his life and had a lifelong love of the Adirondacks that began with family vacations in his youth and continued with his support of environmental causes as a “northern” New York for many years. Known for his sharp mind and dry wit Dave will be dearly missed by his family and friends.