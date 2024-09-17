Obituary: David LaPorte, 1958-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

David LaPorte

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of David LaPorte at his home on September 11, 2024. David was born on May 23, 1958, in Troy, N.Y., to his loving parents, Robert J. and Naomi W. (Willard) LaPorte, who predeceased him. He grew up in Bennington, Vt., then moved to Milton, Vt., where he resided for more than 40 years.

David was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Ann Marie (Mattera) LaPorte. Family and close friends were paramount in David's life. His most cherished times were at the LaPorte Family Camp in Little Averill Pond (Paradise), where lasting memories were made throughout his life. He was an adoring, loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Emerson Cairns, with whom he spent numerous hours playing Yahtzee. His favorite was telling people she'd always win.

David's greatest passions in life from childhood were his garden and hens. He was also known for his passion for puzzles, Legos, science fiction and Star Trek. He enjoyed music and traveling. To know David, he was full of intuition and insight and very much a hands-on type of guy. He and his family were a great team who loved opening their home for gatherings and delicious food, with a few rounds of pinball. What stood out most in David was his humble, kind and loving nature.

David graduated from Bennington High School in 1976 and Vermont Technical College in 1978. After receiving an associate's degree, he worked as an electrical engineer for IBM his entire career, where he was well known for his high level of comradery, generosity and hard work.

David is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Mattera) LaPorte; daughters, Vera Mori (Gabby) LaPorte of Orleans, Vt., and Hillary Willard (Jeremy) Cairns of Phoenixville, Pa.; stepdaughters, Andrea C. (William Johnson) Kszystyniak of Chicago, Ill., and Jessica C. Kszystyniak of Plymouth, Mass.; siblings, Sharon (Richard) Corcoran of Colchester, Vt., Beverly Pierce (predeceased Brian) of Rutland, Vt., and Robert (Paula) LaPorte of Shaftsbury, Vt.; granddaughter, Emerson Lucille Cairns; and many nieces and nephews.

David was a former devoted, loving partner to predeceased Susan Manchester for 22 years; stepfather to her children, Ruth (Paul) Schumacher of Long Island, N.Y., Tom (Destiny) Cadieux of St. Albans, Vt., and Christine (Sean) Cassidy of Higganum, Conn. He was also grandfather to Gavin Schumacher; Kennadee, AJ and Dalani Cadieux; and Grace, Anna and Kellen Cassidy. His former wife Sally Nolan is mother to Vera and Hillary and grandmother to Emerson Cairns.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2024, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, with a memorial service to begin at 3 p.m.