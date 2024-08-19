Obituary: David P. Bora, 1943-2024 

Courtesy

David Bora

David P. Bora went to be with our Lord after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 22, 1943, to the late Yvonne (Dumas) and Victor Bora.

In his early years, David loved to hunt, fish and tinker with cars. He also enjoyed camping and bowling. David was a former employee of the state highway department, first as a plowman, then as a mechanic.

David is survived by the love of his life, Diana (Hanley) Bora; his children Deborah Flynn and her partner, Thomas Boivin, and David Jr. and his partner, Denise LaFramboise; grandchildren, Lisa, Kristen and John Flynn, and Brittany Merriman and her husband, Cody Root; great-grandchildren Adam Flynn and Zane and Zeplin Root; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was predeceased by his parents; son Victor; brothers, Victor and Richard; sisters, Barbara and Nancy; his mother- and father-in-law, Frances and Bud Hanley; and son-in-law, John Flynn.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 5-7 p.m., at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 10:30 a.m., at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery and a reception at St. John Vianney in South Burlington.