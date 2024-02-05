 Obituary: David W. Leitner | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: David W. Leitner 

David Leitner - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • David Leitner

Dr. David W. Leitner died on February 2, 2024. His devoted wife, Linda, was at his side throughout the seven-year journey with Alzheimer’s. Dave brought such joy to those who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held later this year. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral and Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit ready funeral.com.

