Obituary: David W. Leitner 

David Leitner

Dr. David W. Leitner died on February 2, 2024. His devoted wife, Linda, was at his side throughout the seven-year journey with Alzheimer’s. Dave brought such joy to those who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held later this year. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral and Cremation Services.