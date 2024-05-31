Obituary: Donald Pleasant, 1951-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Donald Pleasant

Donald Pleasant, a beloved member of the Burlington community, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2024, at the age of 72.

Born on September 12, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Letitia Pleasant and James Green, Donald spent his early years doing odd jobs and building the foundation for what was to become his stellar work ethic as an adult. He was a lifelong tinkerer and skilled car mechanic. He even built a motorcycle and, for a short while, was in a New York State motorcycle club.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Jones Pleasant; mother, Letitia Pleasant; father, James Green; and brothers James (Sonny) Green, Harold Pleasant, Philip Pleasant and Jack Barnett. He was also predeceased by Rose Stautzenbach, his daughter’s mother, and Paul Johnson, his daughter’s husband. He is survived by his daughter, Amber Pleasant; grandchildren, Lavender (Elyjah) Johnson and Noah Johnson; brothers Michael Hernandez, Anthony Pleasant and Robert Pleasant; sisters Barbara J. Wormley and Juanita Frazier; family members Heide Bredfeldt, David Hiler and Andrea Viens; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald took great pride in his work at Burlington’s Federal Building and Post Office for more than 40 years. His dedication, dependability and spotless attendance record earned him an award and was captured in a video interview; he enjoyed a certain degree of celebrity when the interview was posted online. Donald formed and cherished his many friendships with other workers, in many capacities, at the Federal Building.

To his siblings and other family members, Donald was a gentle, generous brother with a sense of humor who provided an example of how to live life on one’s own terms while overcoming life’s challenges, physical hardships and losses with dignity, grace and resilience. Donald’s presence is already missed and will be felt by all who knew him, for to know him was to be touched by his decency, humility and humanity. For all who had the honor of knowing him, his memory will be an example of a life well lived.