May 03, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Dr. Andrew Paul Krapcho, 1932-2024 

Chemist and UVM professor made numerous contributions to science, including co-discovery of an anticancer drug

Published May 3, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Dr. Andrew Paul Krapcho - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dr. Andrew Paul Krapcho

Dr. Andrew Paul Krapcho passed away, peacefully, at the University of Vermont Medical Center at the grand old age of 92.

Born in Alden, Pa., to Martin and Anna Krapcho, Paul was the youngest of four children, all of whom were encouraged to attend college to avoid a coal mining career which ended his father’s life when Paul was only 11 years old. His older brother John, a PhD chemist, served as his mentor, and father figure, encouraging him to pursue chemistry as a career. After earning BS and PhD degrees in chemistry from Penn State (1953) and Harvard (1957), he then taught at Smith College for two years, where his soon to be wife, Arlene Fisher, was a student. They married in the chapel on the Smith College campus in 1958 and welcomed their first child, Karen, the following year, during his post doc at Penn State University. He joined the Chemistry Department at UVM, with the inception of a PhD degree program in 1960. Soon after his arrival in Vermont, his daughter Susan was born and two years later, his son, Doug.

During a 40-year teaching span, he taught organic chemistry to approximately 6,000 undergraduate students and over 400 graduate students, 49 of whom received PhDs. Amongst his most impactful contributions to science were the development of a well-known chemical reaction, regularly referred to as "Krapcho decarboxylation" and co-discovery of the anticancer drug, pixantrone (trade name Pixuvri), currently used in the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

As an invited speaker to many international symposia, Paul loved to travel and enjoyed exploring the plains of Africa, wonders of New Zealand, temples of India and the Great Wall of China, to name a few of his destinations. He enjoyed skiing, scuba diving and camping with his family. He was very fond of sailing and kayaking on Lake Champlain and enjoyed the naps he and Arlene took up at their cabin later in their lives.

Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; their children, Karen Krapcho and her spouse Whit Reid, Susan Hullinger and her spouse Monte, and Doug Krapcho and his spouse Cindy; his grandchildren, Whitney Reid, Jesse Reid, Erin Hullinger, Sylvie Hullinger, Devon Krapcho and Natalie Krapcho.

A private graveside service will be held at the Shelburne Cemetery in early May. In lieu of flowers, Paul would ask that you consider voting for someone other than Donald Trump in November. Donations can be made to the A. Paul and Arlene Krapcho Green and Gold Professorship, a foundation near and dear to the both of them.

