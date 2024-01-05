 Obituary: Dr. Anthony F. Politi, 1955-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

January 05, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Dr. Anthony F. Politi, 1955-2023 

Diligent physician and medical director loved the Adirondacks and was an eternal learner

Published January 5, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated January 5, 2024 at 8:29 a.m.

click to enlarge Dr. Anthony Politi - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dr. Anthony Politi

Dr. Anthony F. Politi, 68, of Willsboro, N.Y., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Dr. Politi was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on February 24, 1955, the son of Anthony and Rita (Mariano) Politi Sr. He was known as “Tony” or “Doc” to family and friends and is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janet Politi, and children, Sam and Olivia. He is predeceased by his father and mother.

Anthony grew up in Westchester County, N.Y., with his brothers, Joseph and Peter, graduating high school from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., before pursuing a degree in biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He realized his passion for medical science and continued his education at CW Post, Long Island University. Ultimately, he had a conversation with his father that led him home to the old country, where he studied medicine at the University of L’Aquila School of Medicine in L'Aquila, Italy. There he became fluent in Italian and fell in love with his home culture before returning home after three years abroad to graduate from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan.

After graduating med school, his colleagues and best friends convinced him to move to Salem, Mass., where he was a resident for two years at North Shore Medical Center and spent a third year as chief resident. There he made the best decision of his life and met his now wife, Janet Wightman Politi.

Twelve years in Ipswich and the birth of his first child, Samuel, led him to his dream of moving to the Adirondacks, where he spent summers as a child with his family.

Living in Willsboro, he welcomed his second child, Olivia, and opened his Peru, N.Y., practice in 2001.

Twenty-two years as the physician, specializing in internal medicine, and medical director at Adirondack Medical Practice, from which he started on his own, gave him many friends and colleagues who he admired dearly. Those whom he cared for praised his bedside manner, his diligent efforts and his outgoing personality. Many have even said they actually looked forward to going to the doctor because of him.

click to enlarge Dr. Anthony Politi with patient. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Dr. Anthony Politi with patient.
In 2023, Tony stepped down to focus on his happiness and health.

Tony was an eclectic man with many hobbies, particularly focused around his love for the Adirondacks. He loved to hike, camp, fish, ski and travel around the area and could be found, if not there, in his garden. He admired the lake, to which he moved, frequently boating, cliff jumping and exploring waterfalls along the shore.

As an eternal learner, Tony was a true bookworm and loved to read anything he had his hands on. He read the paper daily and dove deep into U.S. history through various sources. His love for knowledge also challenged him to master joys such as cooking and landscaping, two other passions that kept him busy.

As Tony was often quoted saying, “Dogs are better than people,” please send donations in his name to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.

A celebration of life will be held at Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Rd., Peru, NY, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All friends and former patients are welcome to attend.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation