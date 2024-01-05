Obituary: Dr. Anthony F. Politi, 1955-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dr. Anthony Politi

Dr. Anthony F. Politi, 68, of Willsboro, N.Y., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, December 30, 2023.



Dr. Politi was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on February 24, 1955, the son of Anthony and Rita (Mariano) Politi Sr. He was known as “Tony” or “Doc” to family and friends and is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janet Politi, and children, Sam and Olivia. He is predeceased by his father and mother.



Anthony grew up in Westchester County, N.Y., with his brothers, Joseph and Peter, graduating high school from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y., before pursuing a degree in biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He realized his passion for medical science and continued his education at CW Post, Long Island University. Ultimately, he had a conversation with his father that led him home to the old country, where he studied medicine at the University of L’Aquila School of Medicine in L'Aquila, Italy. There he became fluent in Italian and fell in love with his home culture before returning home after three years abroad to graduate from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan.



After graduating med school, his colleagues and best friends convinced him to move to Salem, Mass., where he was a resident for two years at North Shore Medical Center and spent a third year as chief resident. There he made the best decision of his life and met his now wife, Janet Wightman Politi.



Twelve years in Ipswich and the birth of his first child, Samuel, led him to his dream of moving to the Adirondacks, where he spent summers as a child with his family.



Living in Willsboro, he welcomed his second child, Olivia, and opened his Peru, N.Y., practice in 2001.



Twenty-two years as the physician, specializing in internal medicine, and medical director at Adirondack Medical Practice, from which he started on his own, gave him many friends and colleagues who he admired dearly. Those whom he cared for praised his bedside manner, his diligent efforts and his outgoing personality. Many have even said they actually looked forward to going to the doctor because of him.





Dr. Anthony Politi with patient.