Obituary: Dr. Harvey Green, 1943+2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dr. Harvey Green

Dr. Harvey Green, a beloved, 50-year resident of Middlebury, Vt., passed away on September 10, 2024, at the age of 81, at the Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

Born in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of Martin and Lillian Green, he graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1961, Dickinson College (with a bachelor of science in biology) in 1965 and Temple Dental School in 1969. He served in the military at Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Vietnam War.

In 1971, Harvey relocated to Middlebury, where he opened a dental practice. He treated patients from around Vermont for 46 years. He was known for a caring and dedicated approach to dental care and a love of humming while working.

Harvey had many interests outside of dentistry. He enjoyed hiking in the woods with his family; traveling with friends to France, Italy and Scotland; and music. From 1995 to 2015, he and his wife, Carol, organized the After Dark Music Series in Middlebury. For their work to support the community through music, Middlebury College awarded them the Citizen's Award in 2019. Harvey volunteered with the Middlebury Festival on the Green for 25 years. Harvey also loved books, maps and movies of all kinds. He was, at times, the person laughing louder than anyone else in the theater.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Carol Green; his children, Stephanie and Christopher; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Larry; and his daughter, Allison.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Middlebury Festival on the Green, PO Box 451, Middlebury, VT 05753.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at sandersonfuneralservice.com.