 Obituary: Edmund Halpin, 1949-2024 | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 06, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Edmund Halpin, 1949-2024 

Passionate musician and jazz enthusiast performed with friends and family throughout Vermont and Florida

Published August 6, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

Edmund Halpin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Edmund Halpin

Edmund (Ned) Halpin, 75, of Venice, Fla., and Burlington, Vt., passed away on July 21, 2024, surrounded by family.

As the first of eight children born to Howard and Catherine Halpin of Burlington, Ned graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1967. He attended Castleton State College. He was a salesperson, musician and lover of life. After years in sales, he moved to Florida to care for his father. He deeply loved his two children, Kylie Halpin of Williston, Vt., and Kristoff Eldridge of Plymouth, Mass., and his grandchildren, of Kristoff (KristyAnn), Callie, Mae, Thatcher and Beckett.

He is survived by his siblings Matt (Patty), of Pelham, N.H.; Jim (Debra), of Osprey, Fla.; Tom (Page), of Osprey, Fla.; Pat (Laurie), of East Longmeadow, Mass.; Mike (Jeannie Lynch), of Nokomis, Fla.; Cathy Kuhlman (Jim), of Nokomis, Fla.; and Beth Laurenson (Bill), of Nokomis, Fla. Ned is also survived by his uncle Tom (Betty), of Essex Jct., Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ned was a lifelong trumpet player. Always a passionate musician and jazz enthusiast, he could often be found jamming and performing with friends and family at music venues throughout Vermont and Florida. Ned made friends everywhere he went and left a musical legacy with his family, who share his love of music.

A celebration of life will be held at Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Rd., Williston, VT, on Sunday, September 22, from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rice Memorial High School music department.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation