Obituary: Edmund Halpin, 1949-2024 

Edmund Halpin

Edmund (Ned) Halpin, 75, of Venice, Fla., and Burlington, Vt., passed away on July 21, 2024, surrounded by family.

As the first of eight children born to Howard and Catherine Halpin of Burlington, Ned graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1967. He attended Castleton State College. He was a salesperson, musician and lover of life. After years in sales, he moved to Florida to care for his father. He deeply loved his two children, Kylie Halpin of Williston, Vt., and Kristoff Eldridge of Plymouth, Mass., and his grandchildren, of Kristoff (KristyAnn), Callie, Mae, Thatcher and Beckett.

He is survived by his siblings Matt (Patty), of Pelham, N.H.; Jim (Debra), of Osprey, Fla.; Tom (Page), of Osprey, Fla.; Pat (Laurie), of East Longmeadow, Mass.; Mike (Jeannie Lynch), of Nokomis, Fla.; Cathy Kuhlman (Jim), of Nokomis, Fla.; and Beth Laurenson (Bill), of Nokomis, Fla. Ned is also survived by his uncle Tom (Betty), of Essex Jct., Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ned was a lifelong trumpet player. Always a passionate musician and jazz enthusiast, he could often be found jamming and performing with friends and family at music venues throughout Vermont and Florida. Ned made friends everywhere he went and left a musical legacy with his family, who share his love of music.

A celebration of life will be held at Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Rd., Williston, VT, on Sunday, September 22, from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rice Memorial High School music department.