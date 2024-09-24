Obituary: Edwin Alan English, 1944-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Edwin English

Edwin Alan English, 80, died on Saturday evening, September 14, 2024, at the Genesis Lebanon Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Edwin was born on July 19, 1944, in Hanover, N.H., the son of Roderick P. and Evalyn (Blake) English.

During his high school years, Eddie (as everyone knew him) was the team manager for many sports teams, always supportive of their efforts. He continued his dedication to Woodstock Union High School through many years of support for the alumni association. After graduation in 1963, he went to work for the Woodstock Inn & Resort, where he was employed for the next 46 years.

In addition to the alumni association, Eddie was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Woodstock and enjoyed many years as a familiar presence at the Thompson Senior Center. Those at church, the senior center, the alumni association and town functions such as the annual town meeting recall Eddie as welcoming, cheerful, loyal, caring and detail-oriented.

Ed is survived by cousins on both the Blake and English side of his family, as well as countless friends in the Woodstock area.

A time for people to gather to celebrate Eddie’s life will be held on Friday night, October 4, 2024, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Cabot Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Woodstock. Edwin Alan English’s interment will be in the Prosper Cemetery, the seventh generation buried there.

Memorial donations can be directed to the Thompson Senior Center, the WUHS Alumni Association or the First Congregational Church of Woodstock.

The Cabot Funeral Home is assisting the family. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.