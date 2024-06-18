 Obituary: Elaine Furman Kirkpatrick, 1941-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 18, 2024

Obituary: Elaine Furman Kirkpatrick, 1941-2024 

Lifelong accordion player loved line dancing and carousing with the Red Hat Ladies

Published June 18, 2024

Elaine Kirkpatrick
  • Courtesy
  • Elaine Kirkpatrick

Elaine Furman Kirkpatrick (née Shattuck), 83, of Fairfax, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 3, 1941, Elaine was raised in Pepperell, Mass., by her parents Forrest and Marion Shattuck, and was the youngest of her three sisters, Patricia, Barbara and Sally. After graduating from Pepperell High, she attended UMass Amherst, where she met and married her first husband, Anatol Furman. With a BA in math and while raising two children, the family settled in Fairfax in 1969. Elaine taught math at Bellows Free Academy Fairfax for nearly 20 years.

It was 1975 when Elaine met the love of her life, Robert Kirkpatrick, a man of exceptional character with five children of his own. The two moved to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 1989, where they tied the knot, and returned to Fairfax in 1996.

A lifelong accordion player, she entertained at home until the accordion wore out. Elaine loved line dancing and carousing with the Red Hat ladies. Fiercely independent, she loved spending time at home alone reading or just enjoying the view.

She lived a life of service to the community through her involvement with the United Church of Fairfax, Order of the Eastern Star, the historical society, cemetery association, senior citizens, retired teachers and others.

Elaine is predeceased by her husband Bob, her parents and sisters. She is survived by her children, Natalie Nelson (Easton) and Geoffrey (Alethea Coulter); her stepchildren, Bill (Linda), Robert (Jane), Jean Kirkpatrick Blake (Ernie), Thomas (Sui), James (Steven); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 5–7 p.m., at A. W. Rich Funeral Home Fairfax Chapel. A funeral service will be held at the United Church of Fairfax on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Katherine Arthaud officiating. Inurnment will follow in the family lot in Sanderson Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Elaine’s memory can be made to the United Church of Fairfax, c/o Sally Sweet, Treas., 44 Sweet-Slattery Rd., East Fairfield, VT 05448. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

