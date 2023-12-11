 Obituary: Elaine Guerrera, 1937-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 11, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Elaine Guerrera, 1937-2023 

Shelburne woman had a sparkling smile, spread love and never passed judgment

Published December 11, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 11, 2023 at 12:27 p.m.

click to enlarge Elaine Guerrera - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Elaine Guerrera

Elaine Guerrera died peacefully while embraced by her family. Born in Waterbury, Conn., Elaine made her home in Vermont in 1979, where she had a long career in medical administration work leading to medical transcribing. She spent many years at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury before moving to Burlington. She was then employed for many years at Urology Associates and Aesculapius Medical Center before retiring to pursue a life of travel and art.

Elaine then spent a year in St. Croix, where she has family, fulfilling her dream of living at the beach. She returned to Vermont to support the upbringing of many grandchildren. When asked what her belief system was, her answer was “family and love,” and it was apparent in every way, every day.

Her talent for art started at a young age and continued throughout her life. As a new parent with young children, she encouraged art of all mediums. She continued to share this love with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Art was her therapy long before “art therapy.”

Elaine was the epitome of her name’s meaning, “a bright, shining light,” with a sparkling smile and a soul that would never pass judgment. Love is what she believed in, and love is what she spread.

Elaine is survived by her husband, John MacFarlane; her son, Barry Vaccarelli, and his wife, Joan; her daughter Elizabeth Robbins; her daughter Susan Vaccarelli and her husband, Phil Seeley; her grandchildren, Noah, Theresa, Jennifer, Autumn, Alexandria, Cooper, Zachary and Ellie; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who hold her in their hearts.

She is predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Phylis Guerrera; her brother, Dan “Butch” Guerrera; and her sister, Sandy Pierpont.

Our family would like to thank the McClure Miller Respite House and the hospice team who comforted her and took great care of Elaine.

The family will hold a celebration of life in spring 2024.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” —Winnie the Pooh

